Crime-land

Uncontrolled and unrestricted street crimes have become the order of the day in Sindh. Several criminals have penetrated cities. For example, in Karachi crime rate rose sharply last year. Over 24,000 cases of mobile phone snatching, over 52,000 cases of vehicle theft and more than 500 cases of murder were reported in the city.
In the first 20 days of the ongoing month, five people lost their lives, and 29 others were injured while resisting robberies. The consequences of such a state of affairs are obvious. The relevant authorities should work to end the crime in the province and its cities.
Nasrullah Khadim
Kandhkot
