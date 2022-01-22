Namazis raise voice against parking fee at Faisal Mosque

Islamabad : The ‘namazis’ have raised voices against car parking fees worth Rs50 being forcefully imposed at Faisal Mosque by unknown contractors.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) started receiving entry fees from the visitors at Faisal Mosque some years ago. But later it took back its decision on the protest of the visitors.

Now the visitors have pointed out that some people are now charging Rs. 50 for car parking, which means that a new way has been adopted to mint money from them.

It is also not clear whether any permission has been obtained from the civic authority to charge parking fees in the area.

Zubair Kiyani, a visitor, said “Previously, the contractors were receiving entry fee but now they have adopted a new technique to loot the people. The concerned authorities must take notice of this situation and stop this practice.”

There are many people living in the nearby areas who offer prayers in the Faisal Mosque. Now they have to pay a parking fee every time they come to offer a prayer.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA always urges visitors to avoid throwing plastic waste or other kinds of litter on roads and green areas while visiting Faisal Mosque. But still, the visitors are seen throwing plastic bottles and other waste material that mar the beauty of this area.

Afzal Jatoi, another visitor, said “The concerned authorities should impose heavy fines on those who throw waste material in the area around Faisal Mosque. Actually, this is not a recreational spot and everyone should realize the sanctity of this place.”

“Similarly, the relevant authorities should also realize that this is not a recreational place and they should not try to make money from the visitors,” he said.