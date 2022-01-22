Best performing officials of traffic police awarded

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last one month and awarded those showing excellent performance.

The policemen awarded for showing good performance include, Inspector M Hayat, Sub-Inspectors M. Shareef, Khan Muhammad, Raheem Khan, M. Afzal, ASIs Sher Ali, Tufail Yousaf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shafqat Abbas, Amjid Khan, M. Nawaz, M Iqbal and M Ejaz, Head Constables, Raye Dad Khan, Irshad Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Nadeem Akhter, Constables Shafaat, Mir Afsar, Zafar Iqbal, M Zahid, M Azam, M Ramzan and Islam Ullah.

SSP (Traffic) said accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged while poor performers to face disciplinary action.

He said special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city.

Implementation on traffic rules was crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and expressed the resolve to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city.

He urged policemen to discharge their duties with hard work and honesty.

Meanwhile, ITP hosted a farewell in honor of an outgoing female officer Ayesha Gul who has been promoted to next rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and to serve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from onward.

According to details, a simple ceremony was held here at ITP Headquarters which was attended by SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Station Director ITP FM Radio 92.4, senior police officials and staff.The SSP (Traffic) said that Ayesha Gul was a hardworking and dedicated police officer and hoped for her good performance in future.

He also gave a souvenir and bouquet to the outgoing SP and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He said that her services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered forever.

SP Ayesha Gul thanked all staff and her team for their efforts in making ITP an exemplary force.

She said that ITP has achieved a great success and asserted it as role model for other forces due to hard work and commitment of its personnel.

She hoped for further effective performance in future and more laurels for the force.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic update.