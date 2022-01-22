Capital admin imposes smart lockdown in six sectors

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of the capital on Friday imposed smart lockdown in six sectors, saying the movement of residents will be restricted in 23 streets with high Covid-19 positivity rate.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat issued a notification for sealing 23 streets in different sectors of the capital from Saturday (today). He said that we have imposed smart lockdown due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Islamabad district magistrate tweeted, “the movement of residents will be restricted in 23 streets in different sectors with a high Covid-19 positivity ratio. All the streets would be sealed from Saturday (today).”

Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies. The local administration took the decision to impose lockdown on the strong recommendations of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia.