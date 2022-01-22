Monetary policy on Jan 24

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, January 24, 2022 to decide about monetary policy.

Dr. Reza Baqir, governor SBP will brief media on the same day after the MPC meeting.

Analysts expect the central bank to keep benchmark policy rate unchanged.

Governor Baqir in a recent interview said the central bank is taking “a pause to first look at the effects of the tightening” it had done then the bank will “consider what monetary policy settings should be.”

The SBP raised policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 percent in its last meeting to counter double-digit inflation and falling rupee.

It has hiked interest rates by 275 basis points since September 2021.