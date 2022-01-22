 
Saturday January 22, 2022
World

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death

By AFP
January 22, 2022

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, a statement said. Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the National League for Democracy arrested in November, was "sentenced to the death penalty today under anti-terrorism act", the junta said.

