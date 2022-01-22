 
Saturday January 22, 2022
Baltic states sending anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

By AFP
January 22, 2022

Vilnius: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Friday they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to allow Ukraine to defend itself "in case of a possible Russian aggression". The three formerly Soviet-ruled Baltic states said in a statement they would be sending US Javelin and Stinger missiles after receiving authorisation from Washington to do so earlier this week.

