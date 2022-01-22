 
Dutch version of ‘The Voice’ hit by sex abuse scandal

By AFP
January 22, 2022
The Hague: Dutch talent show "The Voice Holland" faced sexual abuse allegations on Friday which have forced the suspension of the original version of a television format that has been sold worldwide. In the Netherlands’ first major #MeToo scandal, accusations of sexually transgressive behaviour and abuse of power at The Voice were detailed in a programme aired on Thursday.

