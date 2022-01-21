Gilani meets UK envoy

Islamabad : Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was invited by the British High Commissioner Christian Turner at his residence in Islamabad, says a press release.
During the meeting, topics of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral ties between both the countries.
Mr Gilani expressed gratitude to the British Government for the support it has extended to Pakistan on issues of importance including on GSP Plus trade concessions extended by the European Union, an initiative undertaken by the Peoples Party’s Government. Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also lauded British government’s support to the education sector in Pakistan, particularly women’s education. High commissioner Mr Turner conveyed to Mr Gilani that UK valued its strong relations with Pakistan which were mutually beneficial for both countries. High commissioner presented a book to Mr. Gilani upon the conclusion of the visit.
