Parents, teachers interaction stressed

Islamabad : Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) play a crucial role in enhancing a child’s education. They provide an opportunity for the parents and the school to strengthen the learner’s education and maximize the school and college experience, says a press release.

As educational institutes are back to normal, thousands of happy families turned up at The Millennium Education and Future World School (FWS) Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) in Twin cities and nationwide campuses which were based on the theme of “Visible Learning and Well Being” last day says a press release. Clear activity and technology-based work, clubs and societies and project based work was visible and showcased in the schools for parents to witness.

It was an occasion which allowed that Parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials. Parent teacher meeting is an effective way for parents and teachers to interact and discuss about their child’s progress. Parents on the other hand can play an active role in their child’s education and can further encourage and influence their child to do well in school. Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) is a three- way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child`s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed.

The Millennium Education group strongly believes that connecting home and school is the best key to student success in the classroom. Teachers and parents can use these moments to establish a rapport and a partnership to develop a common goal that focuses on helping children have the best possible school experience. In the words of a happy Millennial Parent, Parent Teacher Meetings play a significant role in a student’s development and academic success by maintaining an open dialogue and comparing notes on the student’s achievements, personality, or behavior.