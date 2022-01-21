Over 1,100 graduate at NUST combined convocation

Islamabad : BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees were conferred upon over 1,100 graduates at the NUST combined convocation of Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation, Resea­rch Institute for Micro­wave and Mill­ime­tr­e-Wave Studies, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy, and NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies. Held at NUST Islamabad campus the other day, the convocation was graced by Lt Gen (r) Javed Mahmood Bukh­ari, Rector NUST, as chief guest.

In his convocation address, Rector NUST felicitated the graduates upon successful completion of their degrees, which he termed a powerful token of their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence. He was all-praise for parents without whose support, sacrifices, and prayers, he believed, the students would not have come this far.