Over 1,100 graduate at NUST combined convocation

Islamabad : BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees were conferred upon over 1,100 graduates at the NUST combined convocation of Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation, Research Institute for Microwave and Millimetre-Wave Studies, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy, and NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies. Held at NUST Islamabad campus the other day, the convocation was graced by Lt Gen (r) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, as chief guest.
In his convocation address, Rector NUST felicitated the graduates upon successful completion of their degrees, which he termed a powerful token of their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence. He was all-praise for parents without whose support, sacrifices, and prayers, he believed, the students would not have come this far.
