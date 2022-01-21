Medvedev tames showman Kyrgios

MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev tamed Nick Kyrgios to surge into the Australian Open third round on Thursday and avoid joining Garbine Muguruza and Emma Raducanu on the list of high-profile casualties.

Also out on a day of shocks was former world number one Andy Murray, losing to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets, as the Grand Slam roared into life on day four.

Second seed Medvedev is the highest seed left in the men’s draw and the favourite after the deportation of reigning champion Novak Djokovic on the eve of the tournament.

But the 25-year-old Russian faced a stern test of his title credentials — and temperament — in the face of an unpredictable but talented Kyrgios, who revved up the home crowd in their prime-time evening showdown.

The 26-year-old Australian beat Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion and last year´s losing finalist in Melbourne, in their only two previous clashes.

It was a madhouse inside Rod Laver Arena with showman Kyrgios dealing out all his assortment of unplayable serves and tweeners before a partisan home crowd, while embroiled in a running battle with the chair umpire.