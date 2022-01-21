Karachi Kings replace Romario with Tom

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have replaced Romario Shepherd with young English cricketer Tom Lammonby for the entire HBL Pakistan Super League 7 because of the former’s international commitments.

The replacements have been approved by the HBL PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and includes Director High Performance Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.

The 21-year-old Devon-born Tom has played 19 first-class matches and 39 T20 matches. In first-class his average is 29.34 while in T20 he averages 22.18. He is a left-handed batsman and has also taken six wickets in first-class cricket and 11 in T20s with his left-arm medium fast bowling. The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be played from January 27 to February 27.