TPL Trakker, Jiye Tech ink MoU

KARACHI: An agreement took place to provide location-based services to local farmers with a vision to bolster a digital transformation in the country’s agriculture sector, a statement said on Thursday.
The collaboration between TPL Trakker (digital mapping, tracking, and IoT service provider) and Jiye Technologies (agritech platform) aims to support the farmers and other businesses associated with the agriculture industry. Both the parties vowed to supercharge key logistics for the aforementioned sector and to create a modern as well as sustainable landscape for progress in the agritech sector.
Jiye Technologies recently raised up to $2.5 million in pre-seed funding and began its operations in the country from Lahore and then Karachi.
