Gold rises Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs700 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs601 to Rs107,939.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,837 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.