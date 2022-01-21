This refers to the letter ‘Taxing the poor’ (January 19) by Shakir Lakhani. The writer has rightly suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to be informed that in the state of Madina, people didn’t pay ‘income tax’; only Zakat (wealth tax) was collected. Imran Khan should have a look at the governance model of the state of Madina.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
