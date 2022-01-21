Theatre Festival starts

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council’s (LAC) 24th Theatre Festival started with play “Permasher Singh” produced by Maas Foundation, at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Thursday. The play was an adaptation of the short story by legend writer Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, adapted and directed by Maas Foundation President Aamir Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Nawaz said that the background music of the play was composed by Harinder Sohal from Amritsar-India, music designed by Imran Nawaz, and poetry of Amrita Pritam was also part of the play. LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the audience for following COVID-19 SOPs and said that Alhamra had organised this festival with the positive thinking that Alhamra should give the people a chance to get rid of the mental illnesses caused by this pandemic.