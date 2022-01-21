Saheeh Bukhari interpretation 2nd edition published

LAHORE:The second edition of interpretation of world renowned "Saheeh Bukhari" titled “Hidayat-ul-Qari Sharah ul Saheeh Bukahri” has been published.
The 10 volume interpretation has been penned by veteran scholar of Quran and Hadith Shaykh-ul-Hadith Hafiz Abu Muhammad Abdul Sattar Al-Hammad and published by Darus Salaam International. Managing Director of Darus Salaam International Abdul Malik
Mujahid said this is the most detailed interpretation of Saheeh Bukhari which took several years of hard work and research to complete.
