NH&MP officials asked to be courteous with people

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura, organised a motivational session and seminar entitled “Motivation & Leadership Perspective and Attribute” under supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

Station Commander, Lahore Brigadier Sajid Muzafar Chaudhry was the chief guest of ceremony. Many under-training officers and staff members attended the event. The Station Commander, Lahore Brig Sajid Muzafar, while addressing the audience, said Motorway Police was an exemplary department that had earned fame throughout the country by its courteous dealing and public service.

As a police officer and citizen, he said the officials had a much higher responsibility towards society since they had chosen to serve the state through one of its institutions and thereby serve society as a whole. He advised the officers that they should serve the nation and the country religiously.

Brig Sajid Muzafar Ch said life is a gift of the Almighty; live it fully and enjoy the experience. He added “We should strive to make it productive and beneficial for ourselves, our families and our country.” Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it was the department’s top priority to flourish the leadership qualities in all officers. He said that NHMP Training College focused not only on the physical fitness of the trainees but also on the cultivation of their moral values. The object of the department is that the officers trained from this college must serve commuters with courtesy and devotion. At the end of the seminar, DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a souvenir to Brig Sajid Muzafar.