Fog disrupts train schedule

LAHORE:Severe foggy conditions have badly disrupted the schedule of passenger trains on Thursday. According to details, the Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was 5 hours and 30 minutes late. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 4 hours and 50 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was 4 hours and 30 minutes late. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was 4 hours late. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was four hours late. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours and 45 minutes late. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 3 hours and 20 minutes. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 2 hours and 50 minutes. The Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 40 minutes.

Pak Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed by six hours and 20 minutes. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad had been delayed by three hours and 50 minutes.

The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad had been delayed for three hours. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by two hours.