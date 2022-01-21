Religious leaders condemn Anarkali blast

LAHORE:Religious leaders have condemned blast in Anarkali Bazaar and warned that economic and political crises have left the country at the mercy of terrorists and enemies of the state once again.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said terror revisited the country as two incidents took place in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively in the ongoing month. He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the saddening incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. He said the government and security agencies must focus on protecting the lives of countrymen and devise a comprehensive security plan to repel the enemy threats, considering the fragility of the prevailing situation. He said an increase in terror incidents in recent days is a matter of great concern for every Pakistani. He said the government should act vigilantly against the terror plots and must inform the nation about the criminals involved in Lahore blast and their backers.

JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and other leaders also expressed condolence with the families of victims of the blast and prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Tehrik Jafaria Pakistan president Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi condemned the blast expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives. Expressing concern over the new wave of terrorism, he said the rising incidence of terrorism in the country is a matter of concern and showed that government agencies were not taking proper steps to protect lives and property of people. He demanded that those involved in the bomb blast should be beheaded. He demanded the government to immediately crack down on terrorists involved in the incidents and arrest them.

Majlis-e-Ahrar Islam Deputy Secretary General Mian Muhammad Owais, Lahore president Qari Muhammad Yusuf Ahrar, Lahore Secretary General Qari Muhammad Qasim Baloch, information Secretary Dr Zia-ul-Haq Qamar and other Ahrar leaders while strongly condemning the blast warned that growing terrorism in the country is a question mark on government institutions.