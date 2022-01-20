40 villagers booked for protesting hunting of protected bird species

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Wednesday booked as many as 40 villagers protesting against the hunting of protected bird species by foreign guests in the Nara and Kipro areas in Khairpur and Sanghar.

Reports said hundreds of people of “Acharo Thar” protested against the hunting of the bird species by the Arab princes. They said Sindh as well as the federal governments were facilitating the foreign guests to hunt the extinct bird species of Tharparkar desert in Khairpur and Sanghar districts.

They said that the camps for the foreign guests were set up at Babal Bhitt and other areas, which affected biodiversity of Thar desert and restricted their movement, making life miserable. They said the frontman of Arab hunters, Pervez Ahmed, facilitated them to hunt the bird species. They demanded an immediate halt to the hunting and removal of the foreign guests camps from the Acharo Thar in Khairpur and Sanghar districts.

Ghulam Mustafa Rajar, among other protesters, alleged that Khairpur SSP Malik Zafar Iqbal carried out raids on their houses and set some of them on fire. He requested the chief justice of Pakistan, chief justice Sindh High Court and other concerned authorities to take notice of the incident.He said an FIR was also registered at Police Station Sorah against innocent 40 people who tried to save extinct bird species and protested against their hunting.