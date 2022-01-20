Businesses sealed over SOPs breach

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore sealed several restaurants and businesses as the staff working there was not vaccinated. The checking was done by Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha here on Wednesday. He visited Z Block Market DHA and inspected various restaurants and shops.
Bandu Khan Restaurant, Chop Chop Wok Restaurant, Jamal Homes, Burger Lab,Haley Tower, Fox & News and Public Pharmacy were sealed. He said that the staff of these businesses was not vaccinated.
