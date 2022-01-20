 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Three held for assaulting boy

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2022
LAHORE: Dolphin Squad arrested three men for committing unnatural offence with a 16-year-old boy in Baghbanura area. The accused were identified as Haider, Ijaz and Haroon. The accused, employees of a local factory, lured the victim Nabil to a quarter and assaulted him.

