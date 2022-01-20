NCOC allows 25 percent crowd occupancy for PSL’s Karachi leg

KARACHI: In view of the fast-growing covid-19 ratio in Karachi, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowds attendance for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches which will be held here at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7, the PCB said on Wednesday.

“The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day,” it was quick to add.

However to ensure their health and safety as well as others attending the matches, the spectators’ entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, which are: individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated; valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium; wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory and anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

“Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 per cent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the HBL PSL 2022,” the PCB Chief Operation Officer and tournament director Salman Naseer has quoted as saying.

“As a responsible organisation, PCB completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines,” he said.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines,” Salman added.

The PCB further added that the NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled in the Gaddafi Stadium which will be held from February 10-27.