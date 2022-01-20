10 outlaws held, narcotics recovered

Islamabad : A major crackdown against criminals, land grabbers, drug dealers is being carried out by Islamabad Police in various areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Islamabad police have arrested 10 accused from different areas in which Aabpara police arrested accused Muhammad Aftab and Arslan Masih and recovered 370 grams of heroin and 230 grams of hashish from their possession.

Likewise, Secretariat Police arrested Muhammad Fayyaz and recovered 122 grams hashish, Tarnol Police arrested accused Niqash and recovered 340 grams hashish, Koral Police arrested accused Muhammad Wazir Sati and recovered 10 liters of liquor, while police also arrested accused Abdul Hameed and recovered 1120 gram hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Industrial-Area police arrested accused Sami-Ullah and recovered 130 grams heroin, Golra police recovered dagger from accused Jameel Khan and also arrested accused Abdullah and recovered 450 grams hashish from him. Cases have been registered against all the accused and investigation has been started. IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued directions to all zonal officers that to continue crackdown against land-grabbers and criminals in the Capital.

He said that prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.