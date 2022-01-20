PU talent hunt

LAHORE:Punjab University Career Counselling and Placement Centre (CCPC) in collaboration with a fertilizer company organised Talent Hunt Recruitment Drive-Management Trainee (Engineers) 2022 for the graduates of Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Director ICET Prof Dr Raffi Ullah Khan, Director CCPC Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry and students were present. In his address, Dr Raffi Ullah Khan welcomed the recruitment team and informed the students about the legacy of PU ICET. He highlighted that about 16 graduates of ICET had been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, including Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter. He mentioned that the fertilizer, refinery, cement and energy sectors were benefitting from ICET graduates and they were serving the nation. Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani highlighted achievements of ICET and said that even during the period of Covid-19, ICET had helped the government to cope with the pandemic. Dr Abdul Qayyum said that the CCPC would keep on trying its level best to provide maximum job opportunities to the students of Punjab University.