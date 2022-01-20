Orphanage with latest facilities

LAHORE:A relief organisation working in Middle East has established an orphanage in the City with all modern facilities of education, sports, health, training, entertainment and welfare.

The orphanage named Bait-ul-Malaika has been established in Harbanspura by Gulzar-e-Madina Welfare Trust, a relief and welfare organisation running many projects in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Pakistan and other countries, and determined to provide best skills and counselling to orphan children to enable them cope with the modern day challenges and conditions of society.

Initially, Bait-ul-Malaika has arranged for providing modern facilities and care for 30 orphan children and soon its more branches will open for housing hundreds of more children, with an aim to provide home-like care to parent-less children, said Farrukh Javed Baig, Chairman of Gulzar Madina Welfare Trust and a businessman in the US.

Equipped with all modern facilities, children welfare in Bait-ul-Malaika is monitored with security cameras, while experienced staff has been appointed for providing education, training and other necessary skills to them, said Farrukh Javed, adding that a spacious kitchen and dining hall has been set up for the children to eat and drink in accordance with the principles of hygiene. Born in Faisalabad, Farrukh has been living in New Jersey, US, for 35 years and has a telecom business operating in many countries. He says Islamic teachings inspired him to undertake orphans’ care. Visiting Lahore often, he has also been undertaking many other philanthropist activities over the last four years in Lahore, like providing free food to the attendants of patients in many hospitals. Farrukh mentioned many verses of Holy Quran and Hadith, where Allah Almighty promises virtues of raising, patronising orphans and treating them with kindness. The immense emphasis laid on this deed, he said, can be gauged from the fact that the Qur'an mentions kindness to orphans, patronising them and taking care of their properties on 23 times, while harsh punishment announced for those who mistreat orphans or abuse, usurp their rights and property. He said before Islam, usurping the rights of orphans and persecute them was order of the day like other evils. Holy Prophet (PBUH) not only condemned the mistreatment of orphans, but also ordered them to be treated with kindness and compassion and to take care of their needs. He said he is willing to take care of more orphan children, saying contact could be made on phone numbers 03314428007, 03008006080 for providing parental care to orphan children.