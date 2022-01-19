Japanese language course at SU

SUKKUR: A Japanese language course will start from February at the Sindh University’s Area Study Centre Far East & Southeast Asia (FESEA). It was announced by Japanese Consul General Karachi Isomura Toshikazu during the signing of an memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Sindh University.

Director Area Study Centre FESEA Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and chairman Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum Iqbal Burma put their signatures on the agreement in presence of Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Japanese Consul General in Karachi Isomura Toshikazu. According to the MoU, the Japanese language course will start at SU’s Area Study Center from February 2022, in which a Japanese instructor from the consulate will teach the language at the University of Sindh.