Sindh Police officers waiting for computerised identity cards

SUKKUR: Around 150,000 non-PSP police officers who paid Rs37.5 million to their department to get computerized ID cards are awaiting for those for the past year.

A little over a year ago, the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, had ordered the entire non-PSP officers of Sindh Police to get computerized departmental ID cards by depositing Rs250 each in the National Bank’s Sindh Police account.

The order was passed to computerise the identity of each police officer of the provincial force and to prevent the practice of fake ID documents. The policemen deposited the amount for their departmental ID cards. However, despite passage of over a year, the cards have not been issued, which has triggered rumour mongering in the force as to the status of deposited money and fate of their cards.