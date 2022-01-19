Sindh Police officers waiting for computerised identity cards

SUKKUR: Around 150,000 non-PSP police officers who paid Rs37.5 million to their department to get computerized ID cards are awaiting for those for the past year.
A little over a year ago, the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, had ordered the entire non-PSP officers of Sindh Police to get computerized departmental ID cards by depositing Rs250 each in the National Bank’s Sindh Police account.
The order was passed to computerise the identity of each police officer of the provincial force and to prevent the practice of fake ID documents. The policemen deposited the amount for their departmental ID cards. However, despite passage of over a year, the cards have not been issued, which has triggered rumour mongering in the force as to the status of deposited money and fate of their cards.
MULTAN: Pak Sarzameen Party South Punjab president Karamat Ali Sheikh has said that the government has failed in...
MULTAN: Nine schoolchildren were injured in an accident at Adda Bosan on Tuesday. Reportedly, a school van was...
SUKKUR: A Japanese language course will start from February at the Sindh University’s Area Study Centre Far East &...
SUKKUR: Around 16 activists of Jeay Sindh Students Federation were booked on treason charges for raising...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Privatization and PTI candidate, MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro, won Jacobabad’s NA-196...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan while expressing reservations over hacking and malfunctioning of...
Comments