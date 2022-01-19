1,400 individuals placed on Fourth Schedule in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 1,400 individuals have been placed in the list of Fourth Schedule by the Punjab Home Department on the recommendations of the Punjab Police and other law-enforcement agencies in the province, The News has learnt.

Sources in the Home department said about 450 individuals hailing from different religious sects were placed in the list of Fourth Schedule, The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

After credible intelligence information, their names are included in the Fourth Schedule as prescribed by the Home Department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

The sources said the assets of these people have been frozen under the law and their national identity cards and bank accounts have also been blocked. Additionally, their names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the Interior Ministry.