US believes Russia could attack Ukraine at ‘any point’: White House

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday that Russia is ready to attack Ukraine at “any point,” upping its threat assessment ahead of a meeting between the top US and Russian diplomats.

“We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “I would say that's more stark than we have been.”

Psaki's characterisation of the situation around Ukraine came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday in Geneva. A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Blinken's goal was to see “if there is a diplomatic off-ramp” and “common ground” where Russia can be persuaded to pull back from Ukraine.

Ukraine, the US and European countries have raised deep concerns over Russia's troop build-up on the border, despite repeated denials from Moscow that an invasion is planned. If President Vladimir Putin decides to launch an invasion of Ukraine, where Russia already has annexed Crimea and backs pro-Russian separatists in another region, then “severe economic consequences” will be imposed, Psaki said. “No option is off the table,” she said, warning of an “extremely dangerous situation.”

Psaki blamed the Russian leader, saying “President Putin has created this crisis.” “There’s the diplomatic path forward. We certainly hope they take that path. There’s the other path. It is up to the Russians to determine which path they're going to take and the consequences will be severe if they don’t take the diplomatic path,” she said.