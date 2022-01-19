Digital customisation launched

KARACHI: A mobile app providing customisable digital experience ‘Zindigi’ powered by JS got introduced with launch events in 13 different cities across the country, a statement said on Tuesday.

The app allows users to access all financial services from funds transfer to international remittances along with all kinds of local and international payments. Available for both Android and iOS users, Zindigi is targeting millennials and Gen-Z., with a design philosophy that revolves around making people’s life simple, combined with a comprehensive product suite in the market as well as an easy-to-use interface. In addition, it also showcases industry-first use cases like digital investments in stocks and mutual funds. The events were attended by Zindigi team members and their respective families across the country, where customers joined and appreciated the experience provided by the app.

“While we have many banks in this country, but not many banking experiences” said Noman Azhar, chief digital officer & head of Zindigi, adding that the app was all about customers and to transform their banking experiences.

The events were informed that the creators would be rolling out more innovative solutions on a regular basis and would develop a collaborative relationship with the users, which could drive future innovation and growth.