One death, 667 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has continued to register a tremendous increase as in the last 24 hours, another 665 patients have been reported from the twin cities taking the tally to 149,353 while the virus claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district that has taken death toll from the region to 2,196.

It is alarming that in the last week, well over 3,100 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district while in the previous two months, the number of patients registered from this region of the country was well below 3,000. The number of active cases of infection belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district also crossed the figure of 3600 on Tuesday that was below 400 at the beginning of the year 2022.

The average positivity rate of COVID-19 in the twin cities was recorded as over nine per cent in the last 24 hours as from ICT, it was 9.31 per cent and in Rawalpindi district, it turned out to be 8.86 per cent that is alarmingly high.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that as many as 479 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the federal capital to 111,855 of which 108,106 patients have recovered while 969 have died of the illness.

The number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 2,780 on Tuesday after the addition of 404 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, after another COVID-19 death was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district became 1,227. As many as 186 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 37,498 of which 35,413 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases belonging to the Rawalpindi district that is also on the rise has been recorded as 858 on Tuesday. As many as 26 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 832 patients were in home isolation.