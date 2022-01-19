Taxing the poor

This refers to the article ‘Transforming Pakistan: Powerful, crooked politicians accustomed to being above law’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan (January 17). It is indeed shameful that in Pakistan some categories of people are exempt from paying income tax. Most of the burden of taxes then falls onto the poor and middle classes.
I would like to inform the prime minister that there was technically no income tax in Madina; people only had to pay Zakat on the value of their assets. The prime minister should consider this seriously so that there is no discrimination among the rich and poor, and all people are treated fairly in matters of taxation.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
