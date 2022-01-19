Walk arranged against narcotics use

MANSEHRA: The students and faculty of the Hazara University on Tuesday organised an awareness walk against the increasing use of narcotics among youngsters.

“The police have launched a crackdown against the narcotics peddlers but our efforts could only be proven fruitful when students and youngsters would join us in our jihad to eliminate narcotics completely from the society,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told a seminar organised by the Police Department at the Hazara University.

Holding banners and placards the participants of the walk marched the University premises.

The DPO speaking at the seminar said that students should inform police about the presence of narcotics peddlers in their respective areas and localities.

“We are sensitising students about the lethal consequences of narcotics use and this is why this seminar and walk have been organised at your University,” the DPO said.

He said that students should never indulge in any immoral activities where they could fall victims to narcotics peddlers.

“Youngsters and students are targets of the narcotics peddlers and you should spend your entire energies on your studies and sports,” he added.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr Jamil lauded the efforts of the Police Department for holding seminars and walk sat educational institutions to sensitise students on the issue.