Eunuch stabbed to death over monetary issue

LAHORE: An eunuch was stabbed to death and her colleague was injured by a man in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sana. The injured Nargis was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was said to be precarious. Accused Bilal forcibly entered the house of victim Sana and stabbed her to death over a monetary issue. He also stabbed and wounded the victim's friend Nargis when she tried to save the victim.

woman found murdered: A 22-year-old married woman was found dead with her throat slit in a field in Nishtar Colony police area here on Tuesday. The victim's body had marks of bruises which implied that she was subjected to torture before being killed. The victim's brother accused his brother-in-law Naeem of being involved in the murder. Police took the victim's husband into custody and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy. Police suspected that the woman had been murdered in the name of honour.

3-month-old baby girl abducted: A 3-month-old baby girl was abducted by a woman in Data Darbar area on Tuesday.

Tahrim, a resident of Shadipura Bund Road, along with her 3-month-old daughter and 9-year-old son, came to the Data Darbar. She handed over the baby to her son outside the shrine and went inside for salam. In the meantime, an unidentified woman deceitfully took the baby girl from her brother and escaped from the scene. IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed the police to identify the woman with the help of Safe City cameras and arrest her as soon as possible and rescue the child safely. According to the police, a search operation was carried out to find the culprit woman.

Body found: A man was found dead in the river in Raiwind City area on Tuesday. Locals informed the police after seeing a dead body floating in the river in Raiwind area. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death. According to the police, the body was several days old and could not be identified due to putrefaction. It was suspected that the victim was brutally killed and the body was dumped in the river.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found in an open nullah near Bhatta Chowk Airport Road on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the nullah and informed the police. Body was fished out and shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death. In another incident, a 70-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Nawankot police.

poor quality butter: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 1,000-kg so-called butter after it failed testing during a raid on a dairy production unit in Mughalpura here on Tuesday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali. He said PFA took action against the unit after sample results were not up to the mark, incomplete labelling, poor storage system and non-compliance with instructions.

Earlier, the PFA warned the dairy unit to ensure implementation of the food act, but it ignored the authority instructions, he said.

Arrested: Shahdara Town Investigation police arrested a man for killing his wife. The accused Shehzad Hussain had hit his wife Kiran Shahzadi on the head and seriously injured her over a domestic dispute. The victim was rushed to Mayo Hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries. A murder weapon was recovered from the accused.

Man held: Kahna Investigation police arrested a man for killing a citizen. The accused Ali Murtaza had killed Faisal Farid with bricks when he was asleep in a Haveli in Kahna area a few days ago. The accused had nursed grudge against the victim over a minor issue.