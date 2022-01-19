Expedite corona vaccination process: CM

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed measures being taken to protect people from the fifth wave of COVID-19. The chief minister directed strict implementation on the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid its spread.

He directed to further expedite process of administering booster shots against Covid-19. The health department should continue awareness campaign regarding booster shots, he added.

The progress made on ‘Naya Pakistan National Health card’ programme was also discussed during the meeting. He said the health insurance card was a flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which would ensure provision of free treatment to every family amounting Rs one million.

The chief ministers said that number of beds had been increased from 10,000 to 30,000 for people under the universal healthcare programme. He said that number of public and private hospitals on panel had also been enhanced from 43 to 150.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the incumbent government had boosted the balanced development process in the province while development claims of the past were a cruel spoof. He expressed these views during meeting with MNA Zahoor Qureshi and MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah from south Punjab, here at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest. The Chief Minister said that the people of south Punjab were continuously deceived in the past.

However, the south Punjab budget had been ring fenced now, he added. He said the govt would also alleviate deprivations through the district development package. He assured that the water supply and drainage projects in urban and rural areas would be completed on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the kidnapping of a student of Samanabad Girls College and directed that her early recovery should be ensured. The accused should be arrested without delay, he said and assured to provide justice to the affected family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the kidnapping of a 3-month-old girl from outside the Data Darbar Complex. He ordered for recovery of the infant without any delay while the abductor be brought to book immediately.

PHEC COO calls on CM: The newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Mansoor Ahmad Baloch, called on Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday.

The COO briefed the Chief Minister about the ongoing activities of the PHEC and presented him with the PHEC Annual Progress Report. The Chief Minister appreciated the work, showed his trust in PHEC, and assured the increase of funds for PHEC for the promotion of quality higher education and research culture in Punjab. The CM stressed the PHEC to work with zeal and commitment for the uplift of the higher education sector in Punjab to ensure merit and transparency in the province. During the meeting, reforms in the higher education sector and strategies for promoting quality education and the establishment of new universities were also discussed.