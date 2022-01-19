‘Tunisia at risk’

Tunis: Freedoms are imperilled in Tunisia after the violent suppression of protests against President Kais Saied last week, rights groups warned on Tuesday. Police on Friday cracked down heavily as hundreds gathered to rally against a July 2021 "coup" by Saied in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts against authoritarianism.

"It is clear that freedoms are threatened and face an imminent peril," Yassine Jelassi, head of the Tunisian National Journalists’ Union (SNJT), told a press conference organised by 21 human rights groups.