Factory owners make profit by increasing goods’ prices but not increasing workers’ salaries

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said for the last few years, every leader has been making hue and cry about inflation before coming to government, but till date no one has said how the economic problems will be solved.

He said that the most affected in today’s economic situation is the salaried class. Ch Shujaat Hussain said “I can say with certainty that the next revolution will come only through the salaried class”. He said that factory owners make profit by increasing the price of their goods, but do not increase salaries of the working in their units. He said that the salaries of government employees were increased only once in a year but inflation rises twice in a month.