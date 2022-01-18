Action sought against doctors for attacking MS office

LAHORE: The senior doctors of Services Hospital passed a resolution and sought punishment for members of Young Doctors Association (YDA) involved in hooliganism and attacking MS Office in wake of fixing of responsibility in an inquiry report into death of a patient due to alleged negligence in emergency ward of the hospital on 14 January, 2022.

All administrative officers, including 24 AMSs, DMS's and other staff of administration block demanded strict punishment against YDA’s members responsible for shutting down emergency ward for four hours to deny serious patients of emergency treatment.