Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out operation against illegal constructions in the City. The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar by the Town Planning Wing here Monday. Officials said the staff of Town Planning Zone II conducted an operation against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several illegal buildings. LDA personnel demolished two illegal constructions on Katarband Road. Illegal workshop on Plot 1314 Block P, another workshop on Plot 68 Block C and an illegal building near 80ft Road, Marghzar, sealed Plot 28 Block A. An illegal under-construction house on Irshad Ali Khan Road was sealed and a building constructed in violation of building rules on Plot No 48 Block Haseeb Azam Garden was also sealed.