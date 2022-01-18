Ukraine sets $35 million bail for Poroshenko

Kyiv: Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had returned to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges.
Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. One of the country’s richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion.
His return comes with Ukraine facing its biggest crisis in years as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on the border, raising fears of an invasion and prompting warnings from the West.
