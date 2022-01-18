Medical mayhem

On a recent visit to Peshawar’s Dabgari Garden, I was surprised to see a number of agents roaming outside the medical centres to trap some patients for mercenary benefits. There are also a number of medical laboratories functioning in the area with a largely untrained and inexperienced staff. Their medical reports hardly seem credible. There is no check on the fees the doctors or these laboratories are charging.

Where is the provincial government that claims to have provided all basic facilities to people? Does it not know what is going on in Dabgari Garden in broad daylight? This practice has been continuing for many years now. The government needs to constitute inspection committees to monitor and take action against those involved in exploiting the poor. If it fails to bring the mafias to justice, the woes of patients will only exacerbate with time.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat