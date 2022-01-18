Medical mayhem

On a recent visit to Peshawar’s Dabgari Garden, I was surprised to see a number of agents roaming outside the medical centres to trap some patients for mercenary benefits. There are also a number of medical laboratories functioning in the area with a largely untrained and inexperienced staff. Their medical reports hardly seem credible. There is no check on the fees the doctors or these laboratories are charging.
Where is the provincial government that claims to have provided all basic facilities to people? Does it not know what is going on in Dabgari Garden in broad daylight? This practice has been continuing for many years now. The government needs to constitute inspection committees to monitor and take action against those involved in exploiting the poor. If it fails to bring the mafias to justice, the woes of patients will only exacerbate with time.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Lakki Marwat
This refers to the letter ‘Why wait’ by Dr Irfan Zafar . The letter refers to the verbal skirmish between Defence...
In rural Sindh, many landlords use only around 40 to 60 percent of their land for business or agriculture. The rest of...
Ever-increasing poverty is an alarming issue in Pakistan which adversely affects people. Not only do they face...
This refers to the editorial ‘Preparing for disaster’ . It is a timely call to the authorities to wake up and...
Industries are major contributors to the country’s economy, but to function efficiently, they need a regular supply...
Over time, the traffic mess around educational institutions in Islamabad has increased, especially during the time...
Comments