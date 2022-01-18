Ever-increasing poverty is an alarming issue in Pakistan which adversely affects people. Not only do they face financial problems and unemployment but also mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. According to the World Bank, the poverty ratio in Pakistan stood at 39.3 per cent in 2020-21. Around two million people fell below the poverty line in last year.
Poverty creates difficulties for people from every walk of life. Due to lack of healthy food, people’s health is at risk and the infant-mortality rate has risen. Many children are compelled to drop out of school and work. In order to relieve people of the many problems they are facing, the government should take concrete steps to alleviate poverty in the country.
Shehzad Sakim
Karki
