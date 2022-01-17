Five held for decanting gas cylinders

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly on Saturday. According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police held Bilal Younus and recovered gas cylinders and other refilling equipment from his possession.
Following the operation, the Pirwadhi police arrested Nizam Khan for illegally refilling gas cylinders and recovered refilling equipment from his custody. During the operation, two accused Wasim Yousuf and Usman Raza were arrested for illegally refilling gas cylinders by Chuntra police while Rafat Ali was arrested for openly selling petrol. Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.
LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was found dead in a drain in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday. According to police, a team of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Noor Alam on Sunday said in a tweet that Pakistan comes first for him and...
LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday hailed Pakistan’s new national security policy seeking peace...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the government for...
TAKHT BHAI: The growers here on Saturday staged a protest against the rising prices of agriculture related products,...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq announced that JI will launch a nationwide agitation movement shortly...
