Imran more dangerous than Omicron: Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement Spokesman, Hafiz Hamdullah, has rejected the recent increase in the price of petroleum products.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is more dangerous than 'Omicron' virus, adding it was the responsibility of the whole nation to get rid of this virus. He appealed to the nation to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust the incumbent government. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the increase in the prices of POL products.