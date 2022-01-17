Religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A known religious scholar was martyred while his brother and two passers-by were injured in an attack by armed men in Qazi Kelay in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station Sunday night.

Locals said Sheikh Abdul Hameed Rahmati and his brother Shiekh Mohammad Rahmati left their madrassa in Qazi Kelay for a Fateha Khwani when armed men intercepted their car on a speed breaker.

The armed men opened fire on the two, killing Sheikh Abdul Hameed and injuring Sheikh Mohammad and two passers-by. The wounded were taken to hospital. The deceased was the son of a known religious scholar Shiekh Ghulam Ullah Rahmati and was running a madrassa in Qazi Kelay. He was also famous on social media and his speeches used to appear on YouTube.