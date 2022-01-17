 
PhD awarded

January 17, 2022

LAHORE: Beaconhouse National University has approved the award of PhD degree to Abul Hasan Ali. He was enrolled at the School of Media and Mass Communication of the university. He conducted research on “Cross Border News Presentation/Framing of Socio-Eco-Political Issues in English Dailies of Pakistan and India.” Hassan completed his thesis under the supervision of Dr Wajiha Raza Rizvi while Dr Abida Ijaz and Dr Farasat Jabeen were the external examiners.

