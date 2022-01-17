Foolproof strategy to ensure progress, uplift: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the government evolved a foolproof mechanism of policy-making to ensure the progress and development of the province in real sense.

In a press statement, the chief minister said that fruitful results of composite development yielded as the District Development Package (DDP) would ensure real change in every city, town and village of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that former government befooled the people with false promises and fake dreams of development, whereas, the incumbent government believed in taking practical measures and making matchless and serious efforts to redress the grievances of people. He maintained that the government had given a vision of equal development to the people of the province as every citizen had the right to get benefit from progress and development. He said the government was ensuring development of the most backward areas of the province as well.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of an incident of gas leakage in Multan Industrial Estate and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division and secretary industries.

He ordered for investigating the matter.He expressed deep grief over the death of a foreign national in the incident.The chief minister directed the administration to ensure best medical treatment to the people affected by the gas leakage.